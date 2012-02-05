Namtar here (in Indianapolis)…

Super Bowl is the penultimate sports championship game that is known for its fanaticism and commercials. Super Bowl 2012 is no different. During the first half, commercials featured advertising for such films as “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” “The Avengers,” and “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” in 3D.

“G.I. Joe” featured Duane Johnson in action with most of the infamous Joe and Cobra mainstay characters in combat. Bruce Willis had the buttonhole at the end of the spot as the famous Brigadier General Joe Colton for whom the Joe’s are named after. “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” will hit theaters on June 29th. John Chu directs.

“The Avengers” had an impressive presentation showcasing all of “The Avengers” in various scenarios and poses. Even the Incredible Hulk had face time. Something that has been elusive on “on-line” photos. The best part was at the end of the ad when all of the “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” were standing outward from a circle defending their positions. “The Avengers” will make its way into theaters on May 4th. Joss Whedon directs.

“Star Wars” was well represented in two commercials. One promoted the upcoming “Star Wars” reissue of “The Phantom Menace” in 3D. The second was a Volkswagen commercial featuring the classic cantina from the original Star Wars. One of the cantina guests is badmouthing Darth Vader when all of a sudden he begins to gasp for air. From across the bar, Vader can be seen using the force to strangle the cantina denizen. The alien guest apologizes and then Vader stops his assault and exits. This was an original and great way to pay homage to the film that started it all. Oh yeah, Volkswagen made a lot of points with the fans too. “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” in 3D will crowbar its way into theaters on Friday, February 10th. George Lucas directs.