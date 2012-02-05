Namtar here…

From interstellar space comes a new photo from Ridley Scott’s “Alien” prequel “Prometheus.” The photo depicts Logan Marshall-Green and Noomi Rapace in their blue astronaut gear.

“Prometheus” stars Noomi Rapace, Charlize Theron, Michael Fassbender, Logan Marshall-Green, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Idris Elba, Guy Pearce, Ben Foster, Patrick Wilson, Rafe Spall, Emun Elliott, Benedict Wong, and Vladimir “Furdo” Furdik. Ridley Scott directs this highly anticipated sci-fi/horror epic from the screenplay written by Jon Spaihts, which was revised by “Lost’s” Damon Lindelof. The film is slated for a June 8th, 2012 release.