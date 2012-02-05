550 SHARES Share Tweet

Due to a scheduling conflict, actress Lily Collins has stepped aside as the lead in director Federico Alvarez’s remake of “The Evil Dead.” Waiting in the wings is actress Jane Levy. Levy is the star of the ABC series “Suburgatory,” and stars in “Fun Size,” the Josh Schwartz-directed film for Paramount, and “Nobody Walks.” Levy will play the role of Mia who is a recovering drug addict and will eventually be the sole survivor to confront the evil dwelling in the woods. Mia’s brother, Paul, will be played by recently cast newcomer, Shiloh Fernandez. The other roles are still in the casting process.

Here is the plot for the remake.

Five twenty-something friends become holed up in a remote cabin where they discover a Book Of The Dead and unwittingly summon up dormant demons living in the nearby woods, which possess the youngsters in succession until only Mia is left to fight for survival.

With the production budget hovering around $14 million, the film is scheduled for an April 12th, 2013 release. The film stars Jane Levy, and Shiloh Fernandez. Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, and Robert G. Tapert will produce. Co-writers Federico Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues penned the remake, while Academy Award winning screenwriter Diablo Cody performed a rewrite on the script. Federico Alvarez will direct.

Sources: deadline