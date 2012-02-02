Oscar winners Al Pacino, Christopher Walken, and Alan Arkin are scheduled to star in actor/director Fisher Stevens‘ “Stand Up Guys.” The action/comedy is scheduled to begin filming in April.

Here is the storyline:

“The project centers on two aging criminals, one of whom has been hired to kill his friend. They decide to enjoy one last night of debauchery in which they hit up a brothel, steal some cars, and evade police but also face the choices they made in their lives.”

No information has been released on which actor will play what part.

Source: hollywoodreporter.com