Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are proud to present the action/thriller “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.” The fiery vigilante rides again in this sequel to the 2007 film starring Nicolas Cage. Now, three television ads are hitting the airwaves promoting the February 17th release. You can see them here on Nuke the Fridge.



Storyline:

As Johnny Blaze hides out in Eastern Europe, he is called upon to stop the devil, who is trying to take human form.

“Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” is gearing up for a February 17th release. The film stars Nicolas Cage, Idris Elba, Ciarán Hinds, Christopher Lambert, Anthony Head, Violante Placido, Johnny Whitworth, and Fergus Riordan. Scott M. Gimple, Seth Hoffman, and David S. Goyer wrote the screenplay, which is based on a story by David S. Goyer. The film is co-directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor.

Source: IMDb/MovieWeb