Namtar here (back from covering AVN in Vegas)

In a recent interview with the New York Times, George Lucas discussed the release and distribution difficulties involved with his World War II film epic “Red Tails.” The interview also includes his passion to make the film, the premiere, and how this will be his last blockbuster. Moreover the N.Y. Times covers the Blue People (“Avatar,”) Lucas’s love life, and his break with the fanboys, and the possibility of Indiana Jones surviving an atomic blast, while protecting himself inside a refrigerator.

In 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” the fourth and least-liked of the Lucas/Spielberg collaborations, Indy steps into a lead-lined refrigerator to survive a nuclear bomb. Like “jumping the shark,” “nuke the fridge” became shorthand for a creative nosedive and inspired a “South Park” episode in which Lucas and Spielberg rape their archaeologist hero. “Blame me,” Spielberg told Empire magazine last fall. “Don’t blame George. That was my silly idea.”

When I (reporter Bryan Curtis) told Lucas that Spielberg had accepted the blame for nuking the fridge, he looked stunned. “It’s not true,” he said. “He’s trying to protect me.”

In fact, it was Spielberg who “didn’t believe” the scene. In response to Spielberg’s fears, Lucas put together a whole nuking-the-fridge dossier. It was about six inches thick, he indicated with his hands. Lucas said that if the refrigerator were lead-lined, and if Indy didn’t break his neck when the fridge crashed to earth, and if he were able to get the door open, he could, in fact, survive. “The odds of surviving that refrigerator — from a lot of scientists — are about 50-50,” Lucas said.

Fans thought the prairie dogs were the best part of “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.” Other than that, no one could believe a man would survive a nuclear blast with the vaporizing heat and the force of an outgoing/incoming blast wave. The fifties film footage of “Atomic Town” tests clearly demonstrate the devastating effects of a nuclear explosion. The follow-up questions reporter Bryan Curtis should have asked Lucas were: What are the names of the scientists that validated your 50-50 claim for Indy’s survival? Why would you have a six inch thick dossier on this subject matter? And finally, whose silly idea was it to put the refrigerator scene in the film? Blaming one’s self is chivalrous, but Spielberg and Lucas need to act their age and fess up! Who did it?! Which one of you would take the blame if gas were passed at a fancy dinner party?

Namtar’s prediction about Indiana Jones surviving an atomic blast in a lead-lined refrigerator comes in an unscientific and more rational observation. Dr. Jones had a better chance at reaching the Land of Oz and meeting the Wizard than safely crashing to earth on the outskirts of a nuclear bomb blast.

“Red Tails” is currently in theaters and stars Terrence Howard, Nate Parker, Tristan Wilds, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Elijah Kelley, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kevin Phillips, and Method Man. Writers John Ridley and Aaron McGruder adapted the screenplay from a story by John Ridley, which is based on the book by John B. Holway. Anthony Hemingway directs.

Source: New York Times, IMDb