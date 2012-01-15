Namtar here…

Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive photo of Abraham Lincoln (Benjamin Walker) pondering the appropriate use for an ax, which he is holding. The photo of the puzzled 16th president can be found in the upcoming Entertainment Weekly – the annual Forecast issue, which previews the movies coming out in 2012.

Here is the plot for the film:

President Lincoln’s mother is killed by a supernatural creature, which fuels his passion to crush vampires and their slave-owning helpers.

The question is, will Lincoln still be assassinated at the hands of John Wilkes Booth?

“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” is currently in post production and is scheduled for a June 22nd, 2012 release. The film stars Benjamin Walker, Anthony Mackie, Dominic Cooper, Rufus Sewell, Robin McLeavy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jimmi Simpson, John Rothman, and Alan Tudyk Tim Burton, Timur Bekmambetov, Derek Frey, John J. Kelly, Simon Kinberg, Jim Lemley, and Kathleen Switzer are producing this action/horror period piece. The screenplay is written by Seth Grahame-Smith, and Simon Kinberg, which is based on the novel by Seth Grahame-Smith. Timur Bekmambetov (“Day Watch,” “Night Watch”) directs.

Source: Entertainment Weekly

