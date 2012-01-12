SPOILER ALERT!!!

With director Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy coming to a close, excitement by fans to revisit Gotham City is still at an all time high. The new issue of Entertainment Weekly – the annual Forecast issue, previews the movies coming out in 2012. Entertainment Weekly went to “The Dark Knight Rises” set to gage how Nolan and actor Christian Bale hope to match their previous success.

Bale had this to say:

“I can tell you the truth because I’m done with it: I felt immense pressure, and I think it’s a good pressure, because you owe it to the films — and the people’s expectations — to make great work.”

There are many spoilers that are discussed in EW. For example, “The Dark Knight Rises” takes place eight years after “The Dark Knight,” with Bruce Wayne and Alfred living in a fully restored Wayne Manor with a state-of-the-art Batcave. Also, the story explores the consequences that occur when Commissioner Gordon and Batman cover up the crimes of the late Harvey Dent, a.k.a. Two-Face. Finally, Nolan also discusses the potential political subtext of “The Dark Knight Rises” and addresses the burning question many fans have about Bane’s mask-muffled voice: Are we going to be able to understand the guy?

Nolan elaborated:

“I think when people see the film, things will come into focus. Bane is very complex and very interesting and when people see the finished film people will be very entertained by him.”

“The Dark Knight Rises” will be released on July 20th, 2012. The film will star Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Juno Temple, Josh Pence, Josh Stewart, Nestor Carbonell, Alon Abutbul, Liam Neeson, Matthew Modine, Tom Conti, Joey King, Christopher Judge, Brett Cullen, Chris Ellis, Rob Brown, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Christopher and Jonathan Nolan wrote the screenplay, from a story by Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer. Christopher Nolan directs.

Source: Entertainment Weekly