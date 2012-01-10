Namtar here…

Excitement is building for Ridley Scott’s “Alien” prequel “Prometheus.” An unnamed source working inside the art department on Scott’s project took a few photos of the ‘alien’ from the film. This outer space denizen is none other than the Space Jockey that was only seen in the 1979 “Alien” science fiction/horror feature. The model is designed to be a mask worn by an actor. The source went on to say:

“The creature featured in “PROMETHEUS” has been executed with very little CGI planned.”

If this is the case, this explains the speed at which the film is being assembled in post. With a June 8th theatrical release, mechanical effects would cut down on the time and money spent on CGI. Also, this would fit more into the continuity of the first “Alien” film, which used practical effects to achieve most of its creature imagery.

Check these out:

“Prometheus” is in post-production and stars Noomi Rapace, Charlize Theron, Michael Fassbender, Logan Marshall-Green, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Idris Elba, Guy Pearce, Ben Foster, Patrick Wilson, Rafe Spall, Emun Elliott, Benedict Wong, Vladimir “Furdo” Furdik, and James Embree. Ridley Scott directs this highly anticipated sci-fi/horror epic from the screenplay written by Jon Spaihts, which was revised by “Lost’s” Damon Lindelof. The film is slated for a June 8th, 2012 release.

Source: cinemart-online.co.uk, IMDb