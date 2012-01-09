Namtar here…

In the early 1970’s, an adult/comedy movie premiered, which successfully crossed over to the mainstream market, and became the highest grossing adult film of all time. The film “Deep Throat” was successful due to the performance of adult star Linda Lovelace (the pseudonym of Linda Susan Boreman.)

Lovelace was depicted to be an adventurous and promiscuous woman in the public eye, but she lived a dark and sad life that she attributed to her abusive first husband Chuck Traynor. Lovelace alleged Traynor threatened to kill her, brandishing handguns and rifles to control her. In interviews, it was revealed Traynor was extremely controlling towards Boreman and also hit her on occasion. In the documentary “Inside Deep Throat,” it claims bruises are visible on Boreman’s body in the movie.

Boreman later divorced Traynor, married Larry Marchiano in 1974, had two children, and then divorced Marchiano in 1996. For the rest of her life, the “Deep Throat” legacy would haunt Boreman. On April 3, 2002, Boreman was involved in a serious automobile accident suffering massive trauma and internal injuries. On April 22, 2002, she was taken off life support and died in Denver, Colorado, at the age of 53.

Actress Amanda Seyfried will star as Linda Lovelace, while Peter Sarsgaard will portray her first husband Chuck Traynor. James Franco will play Hugh Hefner, and Wes Bentley will portray Lovelace’s second husband Larry Marchiano.

Here is the basic plot of the film:

This is the story of Linda Lovelace, who is used and abused by the porn industry at the behest of her coercive husband, before taking control of her life.

“Lovelace” is currently in production. It is expected to explode into theaters sometime in 2012, and stars Amanda Seyfried, James Franco, Juno Temple, Demi Moore, Hank Azaria, Peter Sarsgaard, Sharon Stone, Eric Roberts, Wes Bentley, Adam Brody, Robert Patrick, Bobby Cannavale, Chris Noth, Romeo Brown, Lou Richards, and Brian Gattas. The screenplay is written by Andy Bellin (“Trust”,) and Merritt Johnson (“Temple Grandin.”) “Howl” directors Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman are helming the film.

“Deep Throat” was released in June of 1972 and stars Harry Reems, Linda Lovelace, Dolly Sharp, Bill Harrison, William Love, Carol Connors, Bob Phillips, Ted Street, John Byron, Jack Birch, and Gerard Damiano. The film is directed by Gerard Damiano.

* “Inferno: A Linda Lovelace Story” is yet another Linda Lovelace film currently in production starring Malin Ackerman (“Watchmen.”) Ackerman replaced Lindsay Lohan for the part of Linda Lovelace. It is scheduled for a 2013 release.

Sources: insidermovies.entertainmentweekly.com, IMDb, wikipedia