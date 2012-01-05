“Come get some!” Nuke the Fridge has just received this important information concerning the “Evil Dead” remake via bloody-disgusting news.

Actress Lily Collins will play the lead character, Mia, in FilmDistrict’s remake of Sam Raimi’s “Evil Dead” classic. Collins is the daughter of singer Phil Collins and has appeared in such films as “The Blind Side,” and “Priest.”

The Ashley J. Williams character was originally played by cult favorite actor Bruce Campbell (“Burn Notice”) in Raimi’s trilogy. Putting a new spin on the old story involves the lead being changed to a female.

In this version, the story centers on five friends (David, Natalie, Eric, Olivia, and Mia) who are holed up at a remote cabin where they discover the Book of the Dead, which unleashes a demonic force that possesses each member until only one is left to fight for survival. There will be a subplot involving drugs.

The character, David, is a mechanic who is engaged to Natalie. Mia is the friend who is heading to the cabin to detox, while Olivia is her best friend/nurse. Eric, presumably, is the kid who unleashes the demons.

After a recent overdose, Mia struggles with her new-found sobriety. She begins acting insane, so it comes as no surprise that nobody believes her crazy claims of coyote dogs and trees attacking her!

With an estimated budget at around $14 million, Ghost House and Mandate Pictures are expected to begin filming this March in New Zealand. It is slated for an April 12th, 2013 theatrical release. At this time, Lily Collins is the first cast member to be announced. The screenplay is co-written by Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues. Revisions were done by Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody. Fede Alvarez directs.

