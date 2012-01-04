Sometimes actors make sacrifices to play a part. Zach Galifianakis had a crew cut in “The Hangover Part II.” Would “Hangover” co-star and People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” of 2011 be willing to shave his head for a part in the “Man of Steel” film? That’s right actor Bradley Cooper’s name has been mentioned to play the part of Lex Luthor in Zach Snyder’s Superman film.

Apparently Cooper’s schedule has been freed since the producers for Legendary Picture’s “Paradise Lost” have been forced into restructuring their budget just one month before it was scheduled to begin shooting in Australia. Since April, it was rumored that the part of Lex Luthor would be cut down to a cameo role. Now, news has been swirling around the Internet that the character will be featured more prominently in the screenplay. Actor Michael Cerveris was up for the part, but Cooper would definitely have the time to play the role of the rich and villainous industrialist. Could Lex Luthor assume his rightful place opposite Superman in the new film? Is Bradley Cooper the most suitable person for the part?

“Superman: Man of Steel” is currently filming in Vancouver, Canada and will shoot there until the end of January. It is expected to land in theaters on June 14th, 2013. Actor Henry Cavill will play Clark Kent/Superman. Other members of the cast include Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Lawrence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Ayelet Zurer, Henry Lennix, and Christopher Meloni. Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are producing the “Man of Steel.” The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) directs.

Source: cosmicbooknews.com