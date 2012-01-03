550 SHARES Share Tweet

Nuke the Fridge has landed this exclusive regarding Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers.” The most important information is in regards to Thanos of Titan .

It has been mentioned by an inside source that the end credits of “The Avengers” will feature a scene that will include the legendary “Thanos of Titan” to set the stage for an “Avengers” sequel.

From other sources, it has been derived that Thanos, who is a death worshipper, makes a deal with Asgard’s Loki. In the film “Thor,” Odin’s Vault contained the Infinity Gauntlet. The Gauntlet was created by Thanos, but somehow Odin wound up in possession of it. Now Loki makes his move for the gem encrusted glove, and in turn the Avengers are assembled to combat Thor’s powerful stepbrother.

In a previous story, a description from an action figure line for “The Avengers” states the Red Skull might have a role side by side with Loki in the movie. io9 states that a lot of the movie was shot in secret, that’s why we haven’t seen any images of the Red Skull. They offer the following revelations:

*Thanos is in the movie. There were rumors some months ago that Loki would do business with Thanos and they’re true. Thanos is tricked by Loki. Basically, Loki has been collecting Infinity Gems and the Infinity Gauntlet, but tricks Thanos into thinking that the Infinity Gauntlet is the most powerful of the items. In return, Thanos gives him The Redacted.

*The film’s aliens are called The Redacted and are a new version of The Skrulls. Because of the “Fantastic Four,” 20th Century Fox still owns the rights to the Skrulls, so Marvel has changed them enough to avoid a lawsuit. They’re multicolored and they are shape shifters.

*The Leviathan is an alien serpent given to Loki by Thanos as a part of the deal.

*Red Skull is in the movie. Loki meets him on his travels. They split the six Infinity Gems between them. Loki takes the Mind, Reality, and Power gems and the Red Skull takes the Soul, Time, and Space gems.

*The Redacted discover that Loki tricked their master Thanos, and betray him. Hence, Loki seems to be on The Avengers side in some set photos.

The following point was made in another article about the deal between Thanos and Loki. It is unthinkable that Loki could trick Thanos. Thanos is highly intelligent and a cosmic force in the universe, while Loki is a God of Mischief with magical powers. For Thanos to believe that the Gauntlet is more powerful than the Infinity Gems is hard to swallow. If this is the case, then the writers must have some special situation in play to have Loki pull this off and fool Thanos. Consequently, The Redacted may betray Loki, but when Thanos finds out, he will be greatly vexed.

One final point, if the Infinity Gems are part of the storyline, then character Adam Warlock is not too far off. Perhaps he will be introduced in one of “The Avenger’s” sequels. Marvel is said to have all of their movies planned out for the next five years. The golden skinned Warlock was created by a group of scientists on Earth known as The Enclave. After his escape, he would later become a cosmic power for good who wears the Soul Gem on his forehead.

“The Avengers” is currently in postproduction and is scheduled for a May 4th, 2012 release. Zak Pen and Joss Whedon wrote the script. Joss Whedon directs.

