With the New Year approaching, most entertainment fans compile a mental list of films they want to see that will make their way into theaters in 2012. Depending on genre, cast, or directors, a person has a multitude of methods to make a “must see” list. With 2011 going down in history as one of the worst years for quality entertainment, I have taken the time to put together a list of some films fans might want to see, or should avoid. Hopefully, it will spark some curiosity and decision-making on your part. Enjoy!!!

January

Wash your laundry. Save your money. Go out to eat. Put gas in your car. Pay off your Christmas credit card debt. You can skip this month. Hollywood likes to save their December leftovers and forgettable films for the beginning of the year.

February

“The Woman in Black” – I’m intrigued on how Daniel Radcliffe will perform outside of the world of Harry Potter. He has gone on to much acclaim as an actor on Broadway. This film is a remake of a suspenseful and classic ghost story with the same title, which was released over twenty years ago on television. This also marks the return of Hammer Films.

March

“John Carter” – This film has been in the works for years. Walt Disney Pictures had to wait for technology to catch up to the standard of effects that the film has demanded. A weary Civil War officer is whisked to Mars and fights to save the planet from certain doom. Based on Edgar Rice Burroughs classic work, Disney is hoping to establish a franchise with this feature.

April

“Iron Sky” – In 1945, Nazis went to the moon. In 2018, they are coming back. You disliked the Nazis in real life and in the Indiana Jones movies. Now’s your chance to dislike them again in a film which is based on actual technology the Third Reich was desperately trying to develop at the end of World War II. This film has been in the making for years. This is classic sci-fi, mixed with action. Think “Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow.”

“The Three Stooges” – The Farrelly Brothers (“Dumb and Dumber”) are bringing the Stooges to the big screen, not for a biopic, but for more mayhem by continuing the legacy of Moe, Larry, and Curly in a modern day setting. Can they pull this off?

May

“Dark Shadows” – Johnny Depp and Tim Burton team up yet again. Based on the gothic soap opera, which aired on the ABC network from 1966-1971 by the same name, the story centers on the 200-year-old cursed patriarch Barnabas Collins, and his descendants in Collinwood.

“The Dictator” – Brilliant comedian Sacha Baron Cohen brings the heroic story of a dictator who risked his life to ensure that democracy would never come to the country he so lovingly oppressed. Cohen has always stayed in character and delivers his brand of comedy without flinching or relenting.

June

“Prometheus” – Self-important director Ridley Scott brings this “Alien” prequel to the silver screen. A team of explorers discover a clue to the origins of mankind on Earth, leading them on a journey to the darkest corners of the universe. There, they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race. Torn between Scott’s denial that this is a prequel and the love for “Alien,” my love for “Alien” wins out. I will be in line Day One wearing a facehugger.

July

“The Dark Knight Rises” – I know Bruce Wayne will be crippled and die by Bane’s hands in the last Christopher Nolan “Batman” film. Yet, another crime fighter/actor is waiting in the wings to fill Batman’s boots. Still how can you follow-up the Joker in “The Dark Knight?” I have to see this for myself.

August

“Total Recall,” “The Expendables 2,” and “The Bourne Legacy” have reheated and serve all over them. Skip, skip, and skip August. Work on your tan!

September

“Dredd” – Sylvester Stallone messed this film up when it came out in 1995. Face it! He’s still ruining films to this day. Rebooting Judge Dredd and faithfully following the comic book character’s guidelines for being judge, jury, and executioner will breathe life into the dystopian future.

October

“Frankenweenie” – After being hit by a car, a young boy brings his pet dog back to life. The loyal owner creates elaborate machines which bring down a bolt of lightning that revives the animal. This is based on Tim Burton’s 1984 short film. The film will be shot in stop-motion animation and 3-D. A delightful treat for Halloweenie!

November

“Twilight Breaking Dawn Part 2” – This is not on my list. Beware! Sparkly vampires, werewolves, Bella, and a demon seed make for a toxic mix that is sure to make a non-fan frow-up!

December

“World War Z” – This is counter programming to traditionally more upbeat Christmas fare. A researcher for the U.N. Postwar Commission interviews survivors of the flesh-eating zombie attack from all over the world in order to put together a post-mortem on a war that destroyed every country around the globe. Zombie movies are tremendously popular. The story is based on the novel by Max Brooks, it’s sure to be a hit with the 18-24 year old crowd.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” – Possibly the most anticipated movie of the year along with Christopher Nolan’s “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises.” Peter Jackson takes audiences back to Middle Earth. This prequel to “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy follows Bilbo Baggins, an upstanding member from “The Shire” on a hazardous journey with Gandalf the Grey. Together with 13 fortune-seeking dwarves, Bilbo Baggins will be swept out his door and into a dangerous but grand adventure to the Lonely Mountain, where he must contend against all manner of enemies, from a dragon, to giant spiders, hostile elves, ravenous wolves, and – perhaps the most perilous of all – a subterranean creature named Gollum. This was originally written as a children’s tale by J.R.R. Tolkien. From this story, “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy blossumed. What a great opportunity to see how it all started and how Bilbo was more involved in the precursor to Middle Earth’s greatest conflict. A midnight show must see!

“Django Unchained” – Writer/director Quentin Tarantino tackles the slavery in the old South. With a talented cast, this film will ensure the delivery of long dialogue passages, graphic and bloody violence, and a climactic/anticlimactic battle at the end. Please no Quentin Tarantino cameo. Stay behind the camera.

TBA

“Riddick” – This film ran out of funding, but I still want to see it.

“The Wicker Tree” – A sequel to the 1973 “Wicker Man” with Christopher Lee reprising his role. Mystery, suspense, pagan worship, and Britt Ekland’s erotic nude dance are choice moments in the original. Word is out; it lives up to its predecessor.

* “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “Men in Black III” did not make my list. These films spark no interest for me. Rebooting “Spider-Man” and watching Agents Kay and Jay save the Earth (again) in “Men in Black” have become tiresome and predictable. These films are for diehards and Kool-Aid drinkers. Count me out!!!

