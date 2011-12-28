The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are mailing out its nomination ballots today for the 84th Annual Academy Awards. The number of voting members is just under 6,000. Those ballots have to be returned to PricewaterhouseCoopers when the polls close on January 13th at 5 PM PT. Ballots received after that deadline will not be counted. That’s so the Academy can announce its nominations live on January 24th and then telecast the Oscars live on February 26th. Nomination and final Awards ballots are tabulated by PricewaterhouseCoopers to ensure that all aspects of the balloting process are conducted with fairness and accuracy. Prior to mailing, the PricewaterhouseCoopers staff administers a thorough verification process to ensure that there are no duplicate ballots and that none are missing. In addition to being counted and sorted, the ballots are numbered to guarantee that each one is addressed to the appropriate Academy voter.

Source: deadline.com