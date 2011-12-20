Namtar here…

Movieweb.com landed this exclusive with director/writer Christopher Nolan. Over the weekend, the “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” six minute plus prologue debuted in front of the IMAX version of “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.” The fans were buzzing with excitement, but they had complaints as well. It seems the dialogue spoken by the villain Bane (played by Tom Hardy) was difficult to understand.

Sources close to director Nolan say he plans to alter the sound mix for Bane’s voice slightly, but not rework it completely. This is what a Warner Bros. studio executive had to say:

“Christopher Nolan wants the audience to catch up and participate rather than push everything at them. He doesn’t dumb things down. You’ve got to pedal faster to keep up.”

After the IMAX screening was over, writer B. Alan Orange was allowed a quick second to shake Christopher Nolan’s hand. He asked Nolan, “Are we going to be able to understand anything Bane says?”

“Probably not. He has the mask on, the apparatus, and he has the accent. It’s a tough one. He’s incredibly hard to understand. Of course, the whole movie doesn’t take place on a plane…This insures that you’ll go back and see the movie a couple of times in the theater.”

So, does this mean Nolan is trying to sell tickets or tell a story? My philosophy is, “pick a direction and go with it.” Why alienate your audience? Also, does Bane say anything worth listening to anyway? Are subtitles the solution? Maybe fans will start an “Occupy Batman Movement” to protest against Nolan until he makes Bane more intelligible. Let’s hope not!!!

“The Dark Knight Rises” will be released on July 20th, 2012. The film will star Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Juno Temple, Josh Pence, Josh Stewart, Nestor Carbonell, Alon Abutbul, Liam Neeson, Matthew Modine, Tom Conti, Joey King, Christopher Judge, Brett Cullen, Chris Ellis, Rob Brown, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Christopher and Jonathan Nolan wrote the screenplay, from a story by Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer. Christopher Nolan directs.

“The fire rises … mmm, mmm, mmm, or something like that.”

Source: movieweb.com



