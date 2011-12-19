Namtar here…

With writer/director Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers” in postproduction, the credits for the film are being listed on IMDb. Scouring the names and characters, Nuke the Fridge’s own Louis Love made an astonishing discovery. Whedon has a vampire appearing in the post credits scene. In essence, how does this figure into “The Avengers” universe?

Whedon is well known for his “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” television series, which aired from March 10th, 1997 until May 20, 2003. Could he be giving an amusing nod to his former television show?

On a different note, there is speculation that the vampire in question could be Marvel Comic’s anti-hero/villain Morbius “The Living Vampire.” If this were true, in what capacity would he be used? Will Whedon have him team-up with “The Avengers” or be a possible adversary? Could the situation only be resolved in a sequel or spin-off film?

As for the person portraying the vampire, it is none other than actor/stuntman J.J. Perry. Perry posts an impressive list of credits on his resume. He has worked with Whedon before on such projects as “Angel,” “Serenity,” and “Firefly.” Since Perry’s career focuses mainly in stunt work, then perhaps the vampire in question is Morbius. Only time will tell, news is pending as the release date for “The Avengers” movie edges closer.

“The Avengers” stars:

Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark (Iron Man)

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner (The Hulk)

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton (Hawkeye)

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff (The Black Widow)

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers (Captain America)

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Samuel L. Jackson as Col. Nick Fury

Paul Bettany as Jarvis (voice)

Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts

Amanda Righetti as Sharon Carter

Stellan Skarsgård as Dr. Erik Selvig

Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill

Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Lou Ferrigno as The Incredible Hulk (voice)

Jenny Agutter as Female council member

Joseph M. Abbott as Businessman (uncredited)

Logan Bennett as SHIELD Agent (uncredited)

Bob Kaye as Bridge SHIELD Agent (uncredited)

Darren Kendrick as Frost Giant Sentry (uncredited)

Frank Powers as SHIELD Agent (uncredited)

Alicia Sixtos as Female Bridge-Tech (uncredited)

J.J. Perry as Vampire in Post-Credits Scenes (uncredited)

Naeem Uzimann as Hot Dog Vendor (uncredited)

“The Avengers” is currently in postproduction and is scheduled for a May 4th, 2012 release. Zak Pen and Joss Whedon wrote the script. Joss Whedon directs.

Source: IMDb, Louis Love



