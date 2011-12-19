BIG NEWS – “The Hobbit” Sneak Peak To Hit The Web Tomorrow And We WILL Have It!

Namtar here…

Last week Nuke the Fridge announced to fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth saga that they will get their chance to catch a glimpse of Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” in front of the theatrical release of Steven Spielberg’s “Tintin” film, which opens this Wednesday, December 21st. Warner Bros. Studio has decided to trump their decision and release it a day earlier on the Internet. This is what Warner Bros. had to tweet:

“Return to Middle-earth on Tues, 12/20, w/ the worldwide debut of #The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey trailer @ 7pm PST! http://on.fb.me/tsd3az”

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

Currently in production, “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” is scheduled to open in theaters on December 14th, 2012. The film will star Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage, Andy Serkis, Cate Blanchett, Elijah Wood, Benedict Cumberbatch, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, Evangeline Lily, Luke Evans, Christopher Lee, Stephen Fry, Lee Pace, Ian Holm, Aidan Turner, Brian Blessed (rumored,) James Nesbitt, Mikael Persbrandt, Conan Stevens, Graham McTavish, Dominic Keating (rumored,) Barry Humphries, Sylvester McCoy, Dean O’Gorman, Ken Stott, Jed Brophy, Jeffrey Thomas, Stephen Hunter, John Callen, William Kircher, Peter Hambleton, Adam Brown, Mark Hadlow, Michael Mizrahi, Ryan Gage, Renee Cataldo, and Ray Henwood. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay, which was adapted from the story by J.R.R. Tolkien. Peter Jackson directs.

