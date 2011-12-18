Namtar here…

More exciting than Whoopi Goldberg farting on “The View,” audiences were treated to the “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” prologue positioned in front of the IMAX release of “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.” Fans went crazy for a glimpse of the upcoming Batman film, but most agreed that Bane’s dialogue was difficult to understand. Bane (Tom Hardy) wears a mask, which impedes anything he might want to verbally express. Now, due to the magic of the printed word, here are the pages from the script with the villain’s relevant discourse.

“The Dark Knight Rises” will be released on July 20th, 2012. The film will star Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Anne Hathaway, Juno Temple, Josh Pence, Josh Stewart, Nestor Carbonell, Alon Abutbul, Liam Neeson, Matthew Modine, Tom Conti, Joey King, Christopher Judge, Brett Cullen, Chris Ellis, Rob Brown, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Christopher and Jonathan Nolan wrote the screenplay, from a story by Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer. Christopher Nolan directs.

Source: wwtdd





