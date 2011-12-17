Namtar here…

Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth saga will get their chance to catch a glimpse of Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.” Warner Bros. Studio has shrewdly positioned the preview before Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin.” The studio is using twitter to get the message out to fans. Here is what Warner Bros. had to tweet:

“Get your 1st look at the return to Middle-earth on 12/21 when the trailer for #The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey plays before the @Tintin_Movie!”

In November, there were rumblings coming from Hobbit actor Andy Serkis (Gollum) who announced that a preview for “The Hobbit” was coming for the holidays, but would not specify which film would have the honors.

Not surprisingly, it was predictable that the trailer would be positioned in front of “Tintin,” since Peter Jackson collaborated with Spielberg to bring “Tintin” to the big screen.

Currently in production, “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” is scheduled to open in theaters on December 14th, 2012. The film will star Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, Richard Armitage, Andy Serkis, Cate Blanchett, Elijah Wood, Benedict Cumberbatch, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, Evangeline Lily, Luke Evans, Christopher Lee, Stephen Fry, Lee Pace, Ian Holm, Aidan Turner, Brian Blessed (rumored,) James Nesbitt, Mikael Persbrandt, Conan Stevens, Graham McTavish, Dominic Keating (rumored,) Barry Humphries, Sylvester McCoy, Dean O’Gorman, Ken Stott, Jed Brophy, Jeffrey Thomas, Stephen Hunter, John Callen, William Kircher, Peter Hambleton, Adam Brown, Mark Hadlow, Michael Mizrahi, Ryan Gage, Renee Cataldo, and Ray Henwood. Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay, which was adapted from the story by J.R.R. Tolkien. Peter Jackson directs.

Sources: Warner Bros.



