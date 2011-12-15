Say it isn’t so! Hearing news of this caliber would make doomsday unbelievers wish the Mayan 2012 “end of the world” prediction would come true! Gossip site TMZ has obtained this exclusive! Clint Eastwood’s wife and two daughters are currently shooting a reality show for E! Network.

It is said sources close to the show wanted to depict what it was like to live in a family of “Hollywood royalty.” The show will focus mainly on the relationship between Eastwood’s wife Dina and their daughter Morgan, 15, and Clint’s daughter Francesca Fisher-Eastwood, 18. The 81-year-old Eastwood will make cameos in only a few episodes.

Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray will produce the series, which they are hoping will air within the next few months. They are responsible for the hit reality shows, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “The Real World,” and “The Bad Girls Club.”

