Search
Breaking News
Featured
Move Over Bat-Signal Here Comes THE FLASH-Signal
Louis Love
August 18, 2015
Featured
,
News
,
TV
163
Recent
RINGS Codes
Nuke The Fridge
January 25, 2017
New NVIDIA GeForce 378.49 WHQL driver is out, optimizes Resident Evil 7 and More Detailed Here!
Dan Farnsworth Jr.
January 25, 2017
UPDATE: Battlefield 1 Finally Gets Its First DLC Add-On!
Dan Farnsworth Jr.
January 25, 2017
Is the Prey 2017 Video Game Release Date Finally Confirmed?
Dan Farnsworth Jr.
January 25, 2017
Win DEEPWATER HORIZON on Blu-ray!
Nuke The Fridge
January 25, 2017
MONSTER TRUCKS Toys Giveaway
Nuke The Fridge
January 24, 2017
Trailers
Random
New Trailer for THE WOLVERINE Featuring Jean Gray!
Nuke The Fridge
May 21, 2013
Trailers
,
Videos
455
Recent
New Trailer For THE BELKO EXPERIMENT
Nuke The Fridge
January 20, 2017
Saban’s POWER RANGERS Movie Has a New Trailer!
Nuke The Fridge
January 19, 2017
Final Trailer For LOGAN
Nuke The Fridge
January 19, 2017
New Promo For Next Week’s GOTHAM
Nuke The Fridge
January 16, 2017
New Friday the 13th The Video Game trailer shows off Jason’s morph ability.
Dan Farnsworth Jr.
January 16, 2017
xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE- Guess Who’s Back?
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
January 12, 2017
Exclusives
Featured
Exclusive TROLLS Interview With Kunal Nayyar!
Louis Love
November 2, 2016
Exclusive
,
Featured
,
Interviews
Recent
Exclusive: D.J. Caruso on the “Insane Action” in XXX: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE
Nuke The Fridge
January 24, 2017
Exclusive Clip From DETOUR
Nuke The Fridge
January 20, 2017
Exclusive: Stacy Title and Trevor Macy on THE BYE BYE MAN
Nuke The Fridge
January 12, 2017
Exclusive: Carrie-Anne Moss & Douglas Smith on THE BYE BYE MAN
Louis Love
January 12, 2017
Burt Dalton on the Visual Effects of DEEPWATER HORIZON
Nuke The Fridge
January 6, 2017
(Spoilers) ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Exclusive: Gareth Edwards on ‘The Journal Of The Whills’
Louis Love
December 15, 2016
Reviews
Random
Review: AFTERSHOCK Features Disaster, Thrills, Horror and Fun!
Namtar.
May 6, 2013
Reviews
132
Recent
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Movie Review!
Nuke The Fridge
December 13, 2016
Reaction to 28 minutes of ROGUE ONE
Louis Love
December 11, 2016
STORKS Movie Review: The heart and soul of the film delivers!
Robert Garcia
September 22, 2016
CRIMINAL Blu-ray Review
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 11, 2016
278
THE LEVENGER TAPES DVD Review
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 1, 2016
3
CODE OF HONOR Blu-ray Review
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 1, 2016
1
Giveaways
Random
OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY Grand Prize Giveaway!
Nuke The Fridge
November 29, 2016
Giveaway
Recent
Win A Copy of THE WHOLE TRUTH on Blu-ray!
Nuke The Fridge
January 25, 2017
Win GIRL ON THE TRAIN on Blu-ray!
Nuke The Fridge
January 25, 2017
Win a RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER Prize Pack (Includes Movie Passes & $100 Gift Card)
Nuke The Fridge
January 23, 2017
Be the first to see a screening of JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2
Nuke The Fridge
January 23, 2017
Win Advance Screening Passes to JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2
Nuke The Fridge
January 19, 2017
Free Premiere Pass To xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE
Nuke The Fridge
January 16, 2017
NUKE THE FRIDGE CON 2016
Breaking
RINGS Codes
New NVIDIA GeForce 378.49 WHQL driver is out, optimizes Resident Evil 7 and More Detailed Here!
UPDATE: Battlefield 1 Finally Gets Its First DLC Add-On!
Is the Prey 2017 Video Game Release Date Finally Confirmed?
Home
Trailers
THE DARK KNIGHT RISES Trailer #2
Nuke The Fridge
December 15, 2011
Trailers
314
Link to YouTube HERE