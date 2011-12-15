Namtar here…

Studio 20th Century Fox has released the one-sheet theatrical poster for Ridley Scott’s “Alien” prequel “Prometheus.” The poster features the giant human head sculpture that overshadows the ampule room. This was featured in last month’s Entertainment Weekly article, which was released last month. Read the Nuke the Fridge article under the title, “New Photos Reveal More About Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus.”

The poster features the tagline, “The Search For Our Beginning Could Lead To Our End,” which is the basic substance for the plot. You can judge this for yourself.

A team of explorers discovers a clue to the origins of mankind on Earth, leading them on a journey to the darkest corners of the universe. There, they must fight a terrifying battle to save the future of the human race.

It is expected that 20th Century Fox will release a trailer for the feature at any time.

“Prometheus” stars Noomi Rapace, Charlize Theron, Michael Fassbender, Logan Marshall-Green, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Idris Elba, Guy Pearce, Ben Foster, Patrick Wilson, Rafe Spall, Emun Elliott, Benedict Wong, and Vladimir “Furdo” Furdik. Ridley Scott directs this highly anticipated sci-fi/horror epic from the screenplay written by Jon Spaihts, which was revised by “Lost’s” Damon Lindelof. The film is slated for a June 8th, 2012 release in 2D and 3D versions.

Source: thehdroom.com

1 Attached files| 89KB