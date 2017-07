800 SHARES Share Tweet

Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

Hey everyone! We’re here at Nuke the Fridge Con 2011 inside Frank & Son Collectable Show and we got some hot exclusive news here! For the first time in 40 years Stan Lee will be heading across the pond to the UK for the London Super Comic Book Convention! Stan is very excited about this upcoming trip to meet up with his UK fans. Remember it’s here at Nuke the Fridge where you get the latest and best news for all your fan boy needs!

