In 2010 DC reintroduced the world to the T.H.U.N.D.E.R. Agents (an acronym for The Higher United Nations Defense Enforcement Reserves) which was originally published in 1965 by Tower Comics and was a combination of super heroes meets super spies. Fast forward to 2011 and after DC’s new 52 line up we’re treated to the return of the T.H.U.N.D.E.R. Agents. If you enjoyed the 2010 run but a bit nervous about the recent 52 shake up then don’t be too worried. In many ways this new six issue mini series feels much like a continuation of the 2010 run.

Writer Nick Spencer (Action Comics and Morning Glories) pretty much picks up from where the old series left off such as Raven’s replacement learning the ropes, Colleen reviling the secret history of the Menthor helmet to Toby, and the rest of the team is stationed in the underground kingdom of Subterrenea dealing with a riot. The downside to this new miniseries is unless you’re already familiar with the 2010 run you’re going to be scratching your head half the time. It’s going to be a difficult time getting into this series if you’re going in as a new reader. In all honesty slapping a big #1 on the cover here was a mistake this should’ve been T.H.U.N.D.E.R. Agents issue 11. But that’s easily remedied by running out and picking up a few back issues of the 2010 run because you won’t be disappointed by this smartly written super spy series.

