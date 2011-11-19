Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

Generation Hope kicks off their ‘Regenesis’ story arc at issue thirteen with the loss of a team member, a new face, and a new writer. It’s a shame to see writer Kieron Gillen (Uncanny X-Men and Dark Avengers: Ares) leaving especially a title as young as Generation Hope. But fear not new writer James Asmus (X-Men: Manifest Destiny and Runaways) does not disappoint in this thirteenth issue featuring Hope and her team of lights. Asmus is able to capture a nice balance between fans already familiar with the series as well as introducing those new to the series after the events of Schism. Artist Ibraim Roberson (New Mutants and X-Men: Second Coming) also get’s some serious props here as well as this is some of his best work to date on this title. The fight scenes here are just amazing and dynamic, especially in the showdown between Magneto and Kenji.

The loss of Oya (who will now be on Wolverine and the X-Men) from the team doesn’t seem to be much of an effect. The addition of Pixie on the other hand could set up some interesting triangles between Hope, Velocidad, and herself. In the opening pages we see Hope and her team up against Cyclops’ team in a battle royal training exercise. It’s pretty much a no brainer to see who’s going to come out on top with Magneto and Colossus (with Juggernaut power) on ol’ Slim’s team. There’s a few light hearted moments later on with Kenji and No-Girl (providing you guys a link if you’re courious who this character is), as well as Teon and the Stepford Cuckoos.

I got to say I had some serious doubts about keeping up with Generation Hope when I heard Gillen was leaving but if this is an example of what is to be expected from Asmus, I think I’m going to keep this on my pull list. Mr. Asmus and Mr. Roberson keep up the good work! If you haven’t been following this series hurry up and remedy that by hitting up your nearest comic book dealer (especially if it’s at Frank & Son)!

