No one has ever made a film, which featured a giant monster attacking Japan. Now someone has an innovative idea to do just that. All kidding aside, “Godzilla” will be remade once again. Writer Max Borenstein (“The Seventh Son” (in pre-production)) has been given the go ahead to write the script for the return of “The King of the Monsters.”

Gareth Edwards, the director of the indie sci-fi movie “Monsters,” is attached to direct the creature feature centered on the giant radioactive, city-destroying, monster-fighting lizard, which is in development through Legendary Pictures.

Legendary’s Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni are producing along with Dan Lin, Roy Lee and Brian Rogers. Warner Bros. will distribute per its deal with Legendary.

David S. Goyer (“The Dark Knight”) previously worked on the script.

“Godzilla” is expected to hit U.S. theaters sometime in 2012.

Source: hollywoodreporter.com, IMDb



