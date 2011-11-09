Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

In our last review we’ve discussed the final issue of Uncanny X-Men #54 which has been running since the 70’s. Now we’re spotlighting the next chapter of this ongoing epic saga with a new Uncanny X-Men #1. The schism event has occurred and the current roster of X-Men has split into two camps, Team Cyclops (The Uncanny X-Men) and Team Wolverine (Wolverine and the X-Men). In the last issue of Uncanny X-Men we learn that Cyclops sees Wolverine’s discussion to return to ‘Xavier Institute for Higher Learning’ now renamed ‘Jean Gray School for Higher Learning’ as a step back for the X-Men and rather press on to the future for mutant kind.

To do so Cyclops sets up his ‘Extinction Team’ which consists of Magneto, Storm, Namor, Colossus (with Juggernaut powers), Danger, Magik, and Hope to deal with whatever problems thrown at mutant kind and make anyone think twice about crossing them. One of the highlights of this issue is seeing Cyclops comparing his team to that of weapons of mass destruction and when Mr. Sinister takes over the Dreaming Celestial he states if his team can’t take of the problem what chance does the Avengers have. I gotta say I really like this new Cyclops who has since grown from a whiny emo by the book stiff to a bad ass take charge tactician.

The new course Marvel chose to relaunch ‘Uncanny X-Men’ looks to be the right one in my book. Cyclops and his team look to be changing mutants’ role in the world and moving away from Xavier’s original vision to perhaps more of a militant Magneto outlook. And to comic book fans who have been away from the game for a while this is a necessary issue to pick up for future reads. This first issue sets up the new standard for mutants in the Marvel Universe and provides a highly entertaining and action packed read. Writer Kieron Gillen (Dark Avengers: Ares and Thor) has found a good tone for this new series with strong characterizations and a new direction. I highly suggest anyone who has been a fan of the X-Men to pick up this comic.

Comics provided by…

Comic Madness

12345 Mountain Ave. Unit #J

Chino, CA 91710

(909) 590-5949

Booth #821 at Frank & Son Collectible Show



