Issue #544 marks the final issue of Uncanny X-Men a title which had been running since the 70’s. But fear not fellow true believers! This does not spell the end of our favorite mutants but a new beginning with Marvel relaunching the series with the beginning of the ‘Regenisis’ story arc. Writer Kieron Gillen (X-Men and Dark Avengers: Ares) takes up this momentous task of penning the final issue of the long running series and does so skillfully. Rather than disregarding the past or focus straight on to future events Gillen reflects back on what made the X-Men great and giving long time fans closure as we move onto the next chapter of the mutants we grew to love.

Probably the best example of this would be the interactions of Bobby (Iceman) and Scott (Cyclops) in this issue. No longer are these two awkward teenagers learning to harness the super human abilities they were born with. That part of their lives are over and they have now long since grew past their years at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. As readers read from panel to panel a sense of nostalgia is evoked as we see Cyclops staying on the island Utopia to make stand as a peacekeeping force for mutant kind while Iceman will be joining Wolverine at the newly established Jean Grey School for Higher Learning. I would not be surprised to see X-Fans donning Team Cyclops or Team Wolverine shirts at next years Comic-Con.

Artist Greg Land (X-Men and Fantastic Four) really brings his A game here on this final issue of Uncanny. We see some real emotions flow out from characters such as Beast’s feelings towards Cyclops to the optimistic playfulness of Iceman. This my friends is an end to an era as Gillen and Land has given us a close to volume one and onward to new challenges (possibly sinister challenges?) with volume two.

