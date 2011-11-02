This Halloween weekend the Long Beach Convention Center played host to the third annual Long Beach Comic & Horror Con. It was quite the turnout for fans of comic books, tv shows, movies, and the like.

Celebrities such as John Carpenter (Halloween and Escape from New York), Thomas Jane (Hung and Punisher), Seth Green (Robot Chicken and Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Felicia Day (The Guild and Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog) were on hand to meet and greet their fans. Comic book aficionados were able to get copies of their favorite comics signed by J. Scott Campbell (Gen13 and Spider-Man), Joe Benitez (Lady Mechanika and The Darkness), and a wide array of other artists and writers. Legends Stan Sakai creator of Usagi Yojimbo and Kevin Eastman the creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles also made an appearance at the two day convention.

Those looking forward to the third Ironman movie scheduled for 2013 was able to attend a Q & A session with director Shane Black. The director of Lethal Weapon and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang also gave some helpful advice to those interested in becoming screenwriters themselves.

Those unable to make it out to the convention this year can look forward to next year when the Long Beach Comic & Horror Con is scheduled again for the first weekend of November. And if that’s too far away the Long Beach Comic Expo will be hosted next spring! See you there!

