Mark Hamill has joined the list of great celeberties attending the Comikaze Expo THIS weekend.

The Comikaze Expo is happening THIS weekend inside the Los Angeles Convention Center. Click HERE for more info!

Hamill will be at the SUSHI GIRL PANEL NOV 5th at 5pm! Room 306AB!

Mark Richard Hamill (born September 25, 1951) is an American actor, voice artist, producer, director, and writer, best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy of Star Wars. More recently, he has received acclaim for his voice work, in such roles as the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, Firelord Ozai in Nickelodeon‘s Avatar: The Last Airbender, and various other animated series, films, and video games.