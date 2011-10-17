Check out the video! Tyson is at the top of his game (as usual!)

Nuke the Fridge caught up with Boxing Champ Mike Tyson, and he had this to say about Stan Lee. “Hey, this is Mike Tyson and I’m so excited to be at Frank and Son with Stan Lee. Stan Lee check out this,” then Tyson adlibs some self styled comic book dialogue and concludes with, “Stan Lee’s the man!”

The second annual Nuke the Fridge Convention will be at Frank and Son Collectible Show on Saturday, December 10, 2011. Meet celebrities, artists, and visit dealers at over 200 booths showcased at Frank and Son. Enjoy the carnival like atmosphere of the convention. Keep checking for more information and updates, and forward this notice to your family and friends and don’t miss out!

Frank and Son Collectible Show is located at 19649 San Jose Avenue, City of Industry, California 91748-1410, or for more information call (909) 444-7955. The show is open on Wednesdays 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. and on Saturdays 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

*We are dedicating this convention to the victims of Cancer.



