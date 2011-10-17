200 SHARES Share Tweet

Namtar here…

I just wanted to update the news for the Long Beach Comic-Con. Martha and Phil are working themselves silly to make sure this is the best event they’ve done. Who wins? The fans of course! Check out this information, because the convention is only two short weeks away. Remember the convention will be at the Long Beach Convention Center on October 29th, and 30th. Nuke the Fridge will be there too!

Great news! We just confirmed that John Carpenter, writer and director of Halloween, will be joining us for a signing on Saturday afternoon. When we decided to add “Horror” to the show, John was at the top of our wish list and we are so psyched to meet him!

We also just heard from our friends at Golden Apple that they have put together a superstar signing with Bill Morrison of Bongo Comics, Jane Wiedlin, band member of the Go-Gos and Tom Hodges of Clone Wars comics fame! They’ll also being doing a panel at 11:00 AM that we’re calling The Simpson’s Treehouse of Horror Comic Panel. Speaking of Golden Apple, we’re partnering with them to produce an awesome Marvel variant edition of The Incredible Hulk with a cover by our special guest, Whilce Portacio! The book will be FREE to all who purchase an Advance Weekend Pass!* Don’t worry if you bought a Saturday ticket – copies will be available for sale at the Golden Apple booth!

Remember, we’ve got a great guest list lined up for this years show including Joe Benitez, Tim Bradstreet, Amanda Conner, Darwyn Cooke, Felicia Day, Kevin Eastman, Joshua Hale Fialkov, David Finch, Hart D. Fisher, Richard Friend, Christos Gage, Joel Gomez, Lance Henriksen, Rebecca Hicks, Tom Hodges, Drew Johnson, Barbara Kesel, JT Krul, Scott Lobdell, Mike McKone, Digger T. Mesch, Todd Nauck, Dustin Nguyen, Steve Niles, Angus Oblong, Jimmy Palmiotti, Brandon Peterson, Wendy Pini, Whilce Portacio, Nei Ruffino, Stan Sakai, Alex Sinclair, Beth Sotelo, Cat Staggs, Richard Starkings, Mark Waid, Joe Weems and Marv Wolfman with more added every week!

Our exhibitors include Aspen Comics, American Horrors, Boom! Studios, Comic Book Sundays, CGC, ComicsPro, Fable Corp., Gamadin Book Series, Hero Initiative, IDW Publishing, PSA, Raw Entertainment, SheldonComics.com, SoulGeek.com, Top Cow Productions and many more.

Hope to see you at the show! And if you make it to the Scream Awards – have an awesome time and send photos!

________________________________________________________________________________ Confirmed Guests For Long Beach Comic & Horror Con 2011:BATT, Sean Becker, Joe Benitez, Blond, Tim Bradstreet, Amanda Conner, Darwyn Cooke, Kevin Eastman, Felicia Day, David Finch, Hart D. Fisher, Richard Friend, Joel Gomez, Brian Haberlin, Ray Anthony-Height, Lance Hendricksen, Rebecca Hicks, Tom Hodges, Thomas Jane, Drew Johnson, Barbara Kesel, JJ Kirby, JT Krul, Scott Lobdell, Matt Maxwell, Mark McHaley, Mike McKone, Pepe Melan, Digger Mesch, Todd Nauck, Dustin Nguyen, Peter Nguyen, Steve Niles, Angus Oblong, William O’Neill, Jimmy Palmiotti, Wendy Pini, While Portacio, Livio Ramondelli, Nei Ruffino, Stan Sakai, Alex Sinclair, Beth Sotelo, Cat Staggs, Richard Starkings, Mark Waid, Joe Weems, Dan Wickline, Scott Wiliams, Bernie Wrightson, David Wohl, Marv Wolfman, Clint Wolf and Dawn Wolf.

For a complete list of events, guests, activities, ticket prices and times, visit www.longbeachcomiccon.com. Tickets for Long Beach Comic & Horror Con are on sale now through the website and will also be available at many Southern California comic book and hobby shops.

Long Beach Comic & Horror Con is a MAD Event Management Production

