Nuke the Fridge has landed an exclusive scoop. Actor Sam Witwer (“The Mist”) will voice the tattooed Sith Apprentice, Darth Maul, in the “Star Wars: Clone Wars” animated series.

Maul was apparently killed in the “Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace” film when he was sliced in half by a lightsaber and then fell into a generator shaft on the planet of Naboo. Now it seems he will make an unexpected return.

Witwer is an experienced actor who has appeared in such television shows as C.S.I., Dexter, Being Human, Dark Angel, JAG, Battlestar Galactica, and Smallville. He is no stranger to the Star Wars Universe either. Witwer has done extensive voice work on Star Wars The Force Unleashed 1 & 2, and the Ultimate Sith Edition video games, and he has also voiced the part of ‘The Son’ on Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.

No news on when Darth Maul will rear his ugly Zabrak head, but Nuke the Fridge will keep you posted.

