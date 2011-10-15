The upcoming feature “Starship Troopers: Invasion” WILL BE released next year as a CGI animated film. The 1997 adaptation of Robert A. Heinlein’s novel is one of my all time favorite films. Not only because of the blood, guts, sex, and violence, but because Earth’s military kills bugs. The two sequels, which were, meh, didn’t fair well, but at least Johnny Rico made an appearance in the third film as a Marauder. For those of you that complain about everything being CGI, there is no need to worry.

Shinji Aramaki (“Appleseed”) was chosen by Sony Pictures to take on the film as the director. Writer Flint Dille (The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, video game) and Halo Legends producer Joseph Chou will also be on board with the project. As the teaser suggests, the film will be out next year. Not much is known at this point about the film, but I know I will be following this one closely. How could you not with a movie poster like this?

Below is the official plot, courtesy of Sony Pictures

“A distant Federation outpost Fort Casey comes under attack by bugs. The team on the fast attack ship Alesia is assigned to help the Starship John A. Warden stationed at Fort Casey evacuate the survivors who will bring vital military intelligence safely back to Earth. Carl Jenkins, now ministry of Paranormal Warfare, takes the starship on a clandestine mission before its rendezvous with the Alesia and goes missing in the nebula. Now, the battle-hardened troopers are charged with a rescue mission that may lead to a much more sinister consequence than they ever could imagine….”

R.I.P. Behemecoatyl!

Sources: http://www.dreadcentral.com/news/47896/starship-troopers-invasion-bug-hunt-continues-2012

http://www.giantfreakinrobot.com/film/bugs-2012.html

http://starshiptroopersinvasion-movie.com/about.html

– Joseph Laboca



