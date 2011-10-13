400 SHARES Share Tweet

Namtar here…

Director Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” feature will have its release date moved from July 12, 2013 to May 10, 2013. Warner Brothers and Legendary Pictures gave one reason for the move. They are so keen on the special effects del Toro has shown them; they want to give the film an early debut. Gee whiz! Don’t you think that is a bit thin for an excuse? A better theory is Steven Spielberg’s “Robopocalypse” will hit theaters in early July and the producers of “Pacific Rim” don’t want to risk competing for dollars. Besides, the only other film being released on May 10, 2013 will be Sony’s “Mommy & Me.” So, which one do you find to be more credible?

The storyline for the film is as follows:

When an alien attack threatens the Earth’s existence, giant robots piloted by humans are deployed to fight off the menace. In some circles, the film is being hailed as Godzilla meets Transformers. (Note: this plot has never been done on film!)

Del Toro discussed the film with Comic-Con fans in San Diego this past July. He made a promise by saying, “It is my duty to commit to film the finest f—ing monsters ever committed to film. And secondly – I make the pledge to create the greatest f—ing robots ever committed to film.”

“Pacific Rim” is currently filming at Pinewood Studios in Toronto, Canada, and stars Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy,”) Idris Elba, Charlie Day, Willem Dafoe, Max Martini, Diego Klattenhoff, Clifton Collins, Jr., Robert Maillet, Rinko Kikuchi, Robert Kazinsky, and Morgane Slemp. Travis Beacham wrote the screenplay, while Guillermo del Toro directs.

Sources: hollywoodreporter.com



