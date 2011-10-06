Full specs and features for Smallville: The Complete Series on DVD:

The Adventures of Superboy – the original 1961 pilot

A Retrospective Look at The Series with over 100 Minutes of Season Featurettes – the first in-depth, season-by-season look at the creation of this landmark television series. Highlights include new interviews with Tom Welling, Eric Durance, Michael Rosenbaum, Allison Mack, Phil Morris, John Schneider and many more, as well as rare behind-the-scenes footage. A Decade of Comic-Con featurette

Paley Fest 2004 Event

Aquaman Pilot

Secret Origin: The American Story of DC Comics

The Making of a Milestone – Expanded Version of the 100TH Episode (Season 5)

A Daily Planet newspaper written by DC Comics that highlights the important storylines developed during the 10-year run of the show

Episode guide with never-before-released on DVD production art and behind the scenes photos

And here are the details for the Smallville: The Complete Tenth Season:

Back in the Jacket: A Smallville Homecoming: cast and creators reflect on the landmark 200th episode Homecoming, in which Clark Kent experiences transformative events on the way to his final destiny

The Son Becomes the Father: How Clark Kent’s fathers/son relationships evolved over the series’ 10 years

How Do You Do Music Video

Commentary on episodes Lazarus and Kent

Deleted scenes

Source: Warner Bros.