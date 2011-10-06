Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

I can sort of see what DC is trying to do here by combining elements from Batman and the Outlaws and Teen Titans. Red Hood and the Outlaws brings together the characters Red Hood, Arsenal, and Starfire as a three person vigilante A-Team type group who are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve their goals. What are their goals you may ask? Well that’s a very good question because frankly writer Scott Lobdell (Gen13 and Wildcats) never really quite explains it.

The issue opens up with Jason Todd aka the Red Hood breaking Roy Harper aka Arsenal out of a Qurac prison in a blaze of bullets and arrows. As the bodies count begins to pile up that’s when the prison forces decide to bring out the big guns in the form of tanks. That’s when the third member of the Outlaws the quite buxom and scantily clad Starfire shows up to melt down the tanks into scrap metal. Artist Kenneth Rocafort (Hunter-Killer and Artifacts) brings us an extremely pretty first issue here. I especially enjoy his gritty almost sketchy art style.

Lobdell does a somewhat decent job with Red Hood here by distancing him from the revenge driven Batman villain/anti hero image he had going on prereboot to a more well rounded character with his own agendas. Arsenal on the other hand has been pretty much totally revamped and is now a dim and careless killer who pretty much only looks out for number one, himself. And last but definitely not least is Starfire who is now pretty much a sex kitten in heat from outer space with no memory of her time with Nightwing or the rest of the Teen Titans. This is explained by Red Hood’s explaination, “Tamaraneans don’t see humans as much more than sites and smells. And they have a terribly short attention span about all things Earth.” So it seems that Tamaraneans now have the memory of a goldfish and the sexual drive of rabbits. I call bulls*** on that. Much like ‘Catwoman #1’ they’re really pushing the cheesecake factor.

If you’re looking for some guilty pleasure that comes with a truck load of bullets and arrows, plus some pretty nice alien T&A I say check this title out. And hopefully in the second issue we’ll finally learn what ties this trio together.

