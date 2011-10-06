Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

If you’re looking for several cheesecake shots of Selina Kyle in various states of undress then look no further than the first issue of Catwoman. Now I like a little T&A as much as the next guy (actually maybe even a little bit more) and understand that sex DOES sell but even I think this opening title of Gotham City’s premier cat burglar is a bit insulting. While writer Judd Winick (Green Lantern and Green Arrow) does write a decent script keeping in mind of Selina Kyle personality it’s largely overshadowed by the titillating art work of Guillem March (Gotham City Sirens and Azrael). There’s enough close ups of Catwoman’s good to make the comic into a drinking game where you take a shot every time they zoom in close to her chest or ass.

I’m also disappointed with how Winick depicted the relationship between Batman and Catwoman especially in the final pages of the issue. Yes, Batman and Catwoman always had a bit of sexual tension going on between them (which made it work) but Winick pretty much now has it boil down to a booty call. Gone are the subtleties and witty banter between Batman and Catwoman that was so enjoyable to read say hello to gratuitous scenes of the Bat and the Cat pawing at each other like teenagers in the back seat of a car. Much like ‘Red Hood and the Outlaws‘ they’re really pushing the cheesecake factor here. If Winick and March can tone down the T&A this title can perhaps be salvaged. Here’s to keeping your fingers crossed.

