Bat fans you’re in for a treat if you picked up this 52 reboot title of the Dark Knight. We see Bruce Wayne here once again as the Batman of Gotham City. Much like the Green Lantern series there’s very little change done to the Batverse in the relaunch. Fans of writer Scott Snyder (American Vampire and Detective Comics) won’t be disappointed here as he gives us a more cerebral Batman in Wayne compared to Dick Grayson when he donned the cowl in prelaunch Detective Comics. It’s a delight to see Bruce get back in the drivers seat of Gotham once again. I also particularly enjoyed the whole ‘Gotham is…’ line used to describe the the city and wouldn’t mind seeing a collection of pins bearing the quote sometime soon in the future (I wouldn’t mind wearing a ‘Gotham is the Joker’ pin myself). We’re also introduced to a new toy in Batman’s arsenal in the form of contact lens which links him directly to the computers in the bat cave at all times. This is a brilliant piece of WayneTech gives us a look into how obsessed Batman is on his war on crime.

Artist Greg Capullo (Haunt and The Creech) brings some pretty wild stuff to the table here as well. Capullo gives us a refined look that’s both simple and detailed in the same time. While there’s there’s Liefeld inspired bodies types they’re not as exaggerated to the degree that it’s too ridiculous. I especially enjoyed his rendition of Two-Face which is both horrifying and fascinating. Snyder and Capullo’s work together here is absolutely top notch across the boards.

I don’t want to give away too much but Batman #1 will leave readers on a cliffhanger (which also spills over into the Nightwing title) that’ll have them drooling for the next issue. There’s a truck load of Batman related titles in the 52 line up and this one ranks up there as one of the best.

