Taking place directly after the ‘War of the Green Lanterns’ arc we see the infamous Sinestro once again bearing an emerald ring while Hal Jordan is booted from the corps. Life after the GL corps isn’t exactly easy for a fella like Hal. No money, no car, his relationship with Carol on the rocks, and a late on the rent for his apartment we see Hal’s life going directly into the toilet. Writer Geoff Johns (Blackest Night and Flash) gives Hal some great face palm moments in this story. While Hal may know what it takes to handle an intergalactic crisis his personal life is nothing but a big mess.

Meanwhile on Sinestro’s side of things we see how he’s adjusting to life as a reluctant green ring slinger. Life isn’t exactly going too well for the betrayer of the Green Lantern Corps either as we see his home planet being subjugated by his own Sinestro Crops which is tearing itself apart in the same time. Artist Doug Mahnke (Final Crisis and Wildstorm) does some fantastic work here with facial expressions especially on the final page of this issue. Even though Sinestro is now wearing green he’s the same cold hearted s.o.b. we’re all familiar with.

While nothing huge or mind boggling happens in this first issue we do see the stage being set by Johns and frankly I can’t wait to see what is in store for us next in the topsy turvy lives of Hal Jordan and Sinestro. We see Sinestro here at his most complex in ages which will make for some great future issues. And as always Mahnke’s work here is absolutely fantastic and alive. This is a perfect opening issue for new and old fans of Green Lantern alike to get hooked on.

