Michael 'MPsy' here…

Taking over for Greg Rucka on Batwoman in this 52 reboot are the team of Haden Blackman (Star Wars: Republic and Star Wars Jango Fett: Open Seasons) and J.H. Williams III (Robin and Detective Comics). I was especially looking forward to this title as I’ve been an avid fan of Williams since his run on Batman. And if you were already a fan of the prereboot of Batwoman then worry not as you’re in good hands with Blackman and Williams.

Since we last saw Kate Kane she has been making a name for herself as Batwoman and now with protégé Bette Kane the former Flamebird. Kate has burned Bette’s old Flamebird costume claiming by doing so will give Bette a fresh new start (even though Bette said she still had a spare…I smell foreshadowing!). Meanwhile Kate’s relationship with her father continues to deteriorate. If that wasn’t enough on her plate Batwoman also now has a new mystery to solve by the name of the Weeping Woman a villain from an urban legend who is kidnapping the children of Gotham.

Blackman and Williams do a terrific job here with this title covering everything from Bette’s relationship out of costume (or as she puts it uniform) and in costume. I strongly urge all you Batfans out there to pick this title up, you won’t be disappointed.

