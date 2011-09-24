Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

Star Wars fans we have been waiting for this and today they have announced it! The highly anticipated Star Wars: The Old Republic now has a solid release date of….DECEMBER 20, 2011! Come December 19th while I’m driving to work I can already envision lines of eager (and freezing) fanboys and girls waiting outside of video game and electronic stores clamoring for this game by BioWare, LucasArts, and EA. Only five days before Christmas I’m sure this is the real reason for many of us celebrating the holiday season. And if you haven’t already grabbed a preorder copy get one fast!





