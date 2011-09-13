Namtar here…

Universal Pictures “R.I.P.D.” is currently in production in Boston. Both Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Bacon were spotted on the set Monday next to a spiffy red Dodge Challenger most likely used as a picture car. Reynolds stars as Nick Cruz in this supernatural comedy about an undead police department. Surprisingly this sounds similar to the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones’ “Men In Black” films with a slightly different approach.

Here is the basic storyline from the comic book.

Welcome to the Rest In Peace Department — the devoted, yet dead, officers of divine law enforcement “patrolling the deadbeat…reporting to one boss.” Yep — THAT boss. At the height of his personal and professional life, Nick Cruz was murdered by an unknown assailant. Now he’s traded a hundred years of service to the R.I.P.D. in exchange for a shot at finding out who killed him. Unfortunately his search will take him to Hell and back — literally!

“R.I.P.D.” is currently filming in Boston with a planned June 28th, 2013 release date. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Bacon, Oscar winner Jeff Bridges, Mary-Louise Parker, Marisa Miller, James Hong, Mike O’Malley, and Stephanie Szostak. Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay wrote the script, which is based on the graphic novel written by Peter M. Lenkov. Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell, and Mike Richardson will produce the film. Robert Schwentke (“Red,” “The Time Traveler’s Wife”) directs.

Source: CeleBuzz, IMDb