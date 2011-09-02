If you don’t know by now about the AMC show, ‘The Walking Dead’, then you probably don’t care about zombies very much. However, if you are praying for a zombie apocalypse, let’s catch up with the show a little.

The Walking Dead is a television drama is based on the Robert Kirkman comic book series that is published by Image Comics. The AMC television series, which premiered in 2010, consisted of 6 episodes. The second seasons 90 minute premier will be aired on Sunday, October 16, 2011.

Okay…. Enough with the facts, now I need to convince you that these zombies need your support. I know for a fact that many aspiring actors and actresses struggle to get their fame. I also know that many of them are going to be playing zombies in this series. They are not seasoned actors yet, but how cool is it to be starting out on a hit show as a zombie. You have to imagine if there are any auditions for the role. If I were the casting director, I would have the auditioning actors do the dance moves from Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

If you haven’t read the comic book series yet, now would be a good time. It really is a great read. There are so many characters to get attached to. Robert Kirkman does an amazing job at allowing readers to get connected with them. There are also characters that you really want to shoot in the head. There you have it. The Walking Dead, get caught up.

– Joseph Laboca

Sorce: The Hollywood Reporter