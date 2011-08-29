Search
Breaking News
Featured
Move Over Bat-Signal Here Comes THE FLASH-Signal
Louis Love
August 18, 2015
Featured
,
News
,
TV
157
Recent
New K95 RGB Keyboard by Corsair Release Date, Details & More Here.
Dan Farnsworth Jr.
January 12, 2017
You Are Invited To A Free xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE Party This Friday!
Nuke The Fridge
January 11, 2017
New Sony Soundbar Announced With Dolby Atmos at CES 2017! Details Here.
Dan Farnsworth Jr.
January 10, 2017
Brand New Poster for THE BELKO EXPERIMENT
Andrew Steven
January 9, 2017
Update: Injustice 2 gets May Release Date According to Tweet?!
Dan Farnsworth Jr.
January 8, 2017
PS Plus Games for January 2017 Freebies Officially Revealed, Details Below!
Dan Farnsworth Jr.
January 8, 2017
Trailers
Random
The Beach is Back in a New Trailer for BAYWATCH
Louis Love
December 8, 2016
Trailers
,
Trailers
Recent
Pixar’s CARS 3 Extended Sneak Peak Trailer!
Robert Garcia
January 9, 2017
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Gets a New TV Spot & Poster!
Nuke The Fridge
January 9, 2017
FIFTY SHADES DARKER Extended Trailer Featuring I DON’T WANNA LIVE FOREVER
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
January 2, 2017
New Raunchy Rick & Morty Third Season Teaser Trailer Here!
Dan Farnsworth Jr.
December 27, 2016
ARROW Promo Spoils Secret About Black Canary’s Return!
Louis Love
December 26, 2016
Official Trailer For ALIEN: COVENANT
Nuke The Fridge
December 24, 2016
Exclusives
Featured
Exclusive TROLLS Interview With Kunal Nayyar!
Louis Love
November 2, 2016
Exclusive
,
Featured
,
Interviews
Recent
Exclusive: Stacy Title and Trevor Macy on THE BYE BYE MAN
Nuke The Fridge
January 12, 2017
Exclusive: Carrie-Anne Moss & Douglas Smith on THE BYE BYE MAN
Louis Love
January 12, 2017
Burt Dalton on the Visual Effects of DEEPWATER HORIZON
Nuke The Fridge
January 6, 2017
(Spoilers) ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Exclusive: Gareth Edwards on ‘The Journal Of The Whills’
Louis Love
December 15, 2016
Exclusive Interview: David Zayas on Hulu’s SHUT EYE
Nuke The Fridge
December 13, 2016
Matt Baiamonte on Training Matt Damon for JASON BOURNE
Nuke The Fridge
December 13, 2016
Reviews
Random
THE LAST SHIP: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON Blu-ray Review
Chris Salce
June 5, 2015
Blu-ray/DVD
,
Reviews
,
TV
336
Recent
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY Movie Review!
Nuke The Fridge
December 13, 2016
Reaction to 28 minutes of ROGUE ONE
Louis Love
December 11, 2016
STORKS Movie Review: The heart and soul of the film delivers!
Robert Garcia
September 22, 2016
CRIMINAL Blu-ray Review
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 11, 2016
253
THE LEVENGER TAPES DVD Review
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 1, 2016
3
CODE OF HONOR Blu-ray Review
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 1, 2016
1
Giveaways
Random
DALLAS, TX! We Have FREE Screening Passes To ‘The Good Dinosaur’ For You!
Nuke The Fridge
November 19, 2015
Featured
,
Giveaway
5
Recent
Win FREE Passes to The Premiere of RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER
Nuke The Fridge
January 11, 2017
Advance Screening Passes to LIVE BY NIGHT in Many United States Cities!
Nuke The Fridge
January 9, 2017
Free Advance Passes to THE BYE BYE MAN in Hollywood
Nuke The Fridge
January 9, 2017
THE LION GUARD: LIFE IN THE PRIDE LANDS DVD Giveaways!
Nuke The Fridge
January 6, 2017
Advance Screening Passes to THE BYE BYE MAN in Many United States Cities!
Nuke The Fridge
January 5, 2017
Win Advance Screening Passes to LIVE BY NIGHT in Pharr, TX
Nuke The Fridge
January 5, 2017
NUKE THE FRIDGE CON 2016
Breaking
Exclusive: Stacy Title and Trevor Macy on THE BYE BYE MAN
Exclusive: Carrie-Anne Moss & Douglas Smith on THE BYE BYE MAN
New K95 RGB Keyboard by Corsair Release Date, Details & More Here.
DOG EAT DOG Blu-ray Review
Home
Videos
Stan Lee Wants to see you at Comikaze Expo!
Nuke The Fridge
August 29, 2011
Videos
310