“Dear Los Angeles and Geeks everywhere!

There is nothing we hate more than people getting canceled on or being disappointed by other shows. Heck, that’s why we started Comikaze Expo in the first place! We recently have learned that Wizard World canceled their Los Angles Comic Con at the LA Convention Center September 24 2011. Being that We are from Los Angeles and that Convention goers are very important to us we want to help with the situation. We take our show very seriously and understand that keeping attendees happy is PRIORITY NUMBER 1.

It’s really sad that Wizard’s Los Angeles Comic Con had to unfortunately pull out of their scheduled event at the L.A. Convention Center. We want fans to be able to have a venue they can go to and celebrate their fandom, so we’d like to make it up to all the fans and the L.A. Convention Center. Anyone that had already purchased tickets to the Los Angeles Comic Con can simply bring their ticket to the Comikaze Expo and we will happily redeem your ticket for only $5.00. If you like you can even visit our booth at the Frank & Son Collectible Show where we will also extend the same offer. We just wanna keep you happy so come to our show and join the rebel alliance of conventions.

Comikaze Expo is a large scale show created by locals, fans and executives we have an amazing line up and we add new guests weekly. We are also SUPER affordable and KIDS under 12get in FREE!

So come to COMIKAZE EXPO a show that REALLY CARES!

Sincerely,

Comikaze Expo”