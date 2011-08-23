Michael ‘MPsy’ here…

Deadpool’s ‘Fear Itself’ miniseries comes to a close with this third and final issue and I for one am glad it’s finally over. Don’t get me wrong, I am a HUGE Deadpool fan (I have a Deadpool bust on top of my AT-AT on top of my computer tower right this moment and a Deadpool costume in my closet (I wear the mask when I watch TV sometimes)) and I pretty much pick up every title the merc with a mouth is featured in. But this miniseries was just bad…bad in the way that I rather be getting a root canal while watching the English Patient bad. During the entire run writer Christopher Hastings (The Adventures of Dr. McNinja and Fear Itself: Deadpool) seems to be blasting away with as many pop culture references as possible hoping maybe one or two sticks. Honestly it was like pulling random lines from a hat and saying ‘Oh this sounds nonsensical and random! Of course Deadpool would say it!’. Come on! Give us comic book fans some credit!

As I sit here now rereading the three issue story arc I’m confused, what does this even have to do with the ‘Fear Itself’ arc. Granted the ‘Fear Itself’ arc doesn’t rank up there on my favorite list but it should have something to do with it if it’s called ‘Fear Itself: Deadpool’ (beyond the fact that there’s a hammer…a totally unrelated hammer from the ‘Fear Itself’ series). The only bright spot in this entire series is the uber Deadpool fangirl. That is the ONLY bright spot in this otherwise awful awful (I used awful twice here because it was just that awful) miniseries.

Yeah, if I were you I would take a pass on this one. In fact I say seal it away in an underground vault and never let it see the light of day again.

Comics provided by…

Comic Madness

12345 Mountain Ave. Unit #J

Chino, CA 91710

(909) 590-5949

Booth #821 at Frank & Son Collectible Show