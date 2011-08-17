Writer Nick Spencer (Secret Avengers and Iron Man 2.0) brings us the return of Cloak and Dagger in this three part Spider Island miniseries. In this issue we see the duo after their stint with the X-Men on Utopia. The two now face eviction from their home, setting up a charitable version of Heroes for Hire, and dealing with their growing relationship problems. Spencer delivers the story in a dual narration format as we see the world though the eyes of both Cloak and Dagger who seem to want different things in life.

Emma Rios (Osborn and Strange) does not disappoint here as she delivers what fans expect of her from her recent work on the ‘Osborn’ miniseries. I especially enjoy her portrayal of the light and dark motif which Cloak and Dagger embodies and the villainous Mr. Negative. Mr. Negative seems tailor made for Cloak and Dagger and I can’t wait to see how he will fit in as a villain for the two. Overall I highly suggest you pick this promising title up and give it a chance.

