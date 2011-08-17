300 SHARES Share Tweet

As with most DC that’s been released these past few weeks most of them are fillers or tying up loose ends until the big DC Universe 52 Reboot event. Booster Gold #47 has our hero wrapping up his part in the less than spectacular Flashpoint storyline. I was actually pretty disappointed in his involvement (or lack) of in the big DC summer extravaganza.

Some of the high points in this issue would totally have to be Dan Jurgens‘ (Booster Gold and Adventures of Superman) work in the last three pages of the issue which is just top notch. Rick Leonardi (The Uncanny X-Men and Nightwing) on the other hand who drew the bulk of the art in this issue just wasn’t doing it for me, it just kind of looked incomplete.

I’m not going to ruin the ending for you though but it was a bit of a bitter sweet one at that and we find out who wrote on the chalk board right before the Flashpoint event kicked off. Personally though this last issue of Booster Gold before the reboot left a bit of a sour taste in my mouth. It could’ve been so much better, especially if they didn’t tie it the Flashpoint event.

